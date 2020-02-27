Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Reaches New 52-Week High on Earnings Beat

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $86.31 and last traded at $85.10, with a volume of 25085 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $85.10.

The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.04. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.67% and a negative net margin of 40.36%. The firm had revenue of $26.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INSP. Leerink Swann lifted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $75.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.38.

In related news, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $1,125,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,661.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 9,832 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total value of $787,543.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,132 shares of company stock valued at $3,895,880. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INSP. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter worth $3,401,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 2.6% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 285,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,444,000 after acquiring an additional 7,112 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 161,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,981,000 after acquiring an additional 16,660 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 11.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter worth $943,000. 93.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.97 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.82. The company has a quick ratio of 13.05, a current ratio of 13.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

