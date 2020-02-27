InterDigital Wireless Inc Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share (NASDAQ:IDCC)

InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) – Research analysts at Dougherty & Co issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of InterDigital Wireless in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 24th. Dougherty & Co analyst C. Anderson anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded InterDigital Wireless from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine downgraded InterDigital Wireless from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. InterDigital Wireless presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

IDCC stock opened at $57.42 on Tuesday. InterDigital Wireless has a 1-year low of $47.02 and a 1-year high of $72.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.00, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.84.

InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.17. InterDigital Wireless had a return on equity of 2.60% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $102.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,331,267 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $72,541,000 after acquiring an additional 112,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 434,517 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,676,000 after acquiring an additional 7,732 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 425,889 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,206,000 after acquiring an additional 219,895 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 2,350.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 335,608 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $17,609,000 after acquiring an additional 321,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 303,339 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,529,000 after acquiring an additional 9,535 shares in the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About InterDigital Wireless

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

