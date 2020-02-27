Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2,749.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 15.5% during the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 56,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 7,622 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 92,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PPA opened at $67.25 on Thursday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $56.72 and a 1 year high of $73.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.99.

About Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

