Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMB) Stock Holdings Increased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMB) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of PSMB opened at $13.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.26 and a 200-day moving average of $14.18. Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $12.28 and a 52 week high of $13.94.

