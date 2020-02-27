Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PFI) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $40.68

Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PFI) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.68 and traded as low as $39.33. Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF shares last traded at $39.41, with a volume of 8,000 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.70 and a 200 day moving average of $38.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF by 611.4% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 12,864 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 73,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 12,077 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 7,219 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:PFI)

PowerShares Dynamic Financial Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Financial Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

