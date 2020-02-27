Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $69.96

Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.96 and traded as low as $63.95. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF shares last traded at $64.27, with a volume of 61,800 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 7,462 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 210,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,144,000 after buying an additional 11,862 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 94,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,328,000 after buying an additional 12,857 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $851,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 34,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:PSI)

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

