Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Sees Large Volume Increase After Analyst Upgrade

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock to . Piper Sandler currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Approximately 166,323 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the previous session’s volume of 833,405 shares.The stock last traded at $33.12 and had previously closed at $31.46.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JMP Securities started coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 413.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.22 and a 200 day moving average of $22.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -24.93 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 10.61, a quick ratio of 10.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.08). Equities analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

