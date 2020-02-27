iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 1,983.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,409,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,293,684 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 3.19% of iShares MSCI China ETF worth $154,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 136.8% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 1,284,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,317,000 after buying an additional 741,907 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,962,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,741,000. Starr International Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,575,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 28,362.4% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 143,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,590,000 after buying an additional 143,230 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

NASDAQ MCHI opened at $62.55 on Thursday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a one year low of $53.12 and a one year high of $67.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.32.

iShares MSCI China ETF Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.