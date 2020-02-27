iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,833,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,076 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $181,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 391.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

Shares of MCHI stock opened at $62.55 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.31 and a 200 day moving average of $60.32. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1 year low of $53.12 and a 1 year high of $67.84.

iShares MSCI China ETF Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.