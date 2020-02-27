iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Holdings Increased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 59,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,510,000 after buying an additional 8,275 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,151,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,312,249,000 after buying an additional 302,870 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 438,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,966,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 23,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 11,374 shares in the last quarter.

EWJ stock opened at $54.90 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $52.33 and a 52 week high of $60.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.85.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

