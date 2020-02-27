iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 23.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 22.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 35,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 926,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,696,000 after acquiring an additional 14,130 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock opened at $96.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.02. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.13 and a fifty-two week high of $106.30.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.