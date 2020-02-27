Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Sets New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Oppenheimer lowered their price target on the stock from to . The stock traded as low as $111.00 and last traded at $116.94, with a volume of 480138 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $127.25.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from to in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $173.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $208.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.24.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, Director Kenneth W. O’keefe sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.82, for a total transaction of $997,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,644 shares in the company, valued at $834,296.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.61, for a total value of $187,012.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 300,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,903,646.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,999 shares of company stock valued at $3,714,896. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 156.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 323 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $6,458,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $37,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 145,154 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,600,000 after buying an additional 10,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.13.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $581.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.12 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.