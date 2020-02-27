JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) PT Set at €28.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) has been given a €28.00 ($32.56) target price by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on JCDecaux and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on JCDecaux and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on JCDecaux and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on JCDecaux and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays set a €23.50 ($27.33) price target on JCDecaux and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JCDecaux presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €26.63 ($30.96).

Shares of JCDecaux stock opened at €21.84 ($25.40) on Tuesday. JCDecaux has a 52-week low of €27.02 ($31.42) and a 52-week high of €36.90 ($42.91). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €24.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of €25.13.

JCDecaux SA engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

