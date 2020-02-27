JMP Group LLC Forecasted to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share (NYSE:JMP)

JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for JMP Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 24th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter. Barrington Research has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for JMP Group’s FY2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JMP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. TheStreet downgraded JMP Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded JMP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of JMP opened at $3.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $61.92 million, a PE ratio of -9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.29. JMP Group has a 12-month low of $2.89 and a 12-month high of $4.38.

JMP Group Company Profile

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Broker-Dealer, Asset Management, and Corporate. The Broker-Dealer segment offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions.

