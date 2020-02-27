JoAnne Stephenson Purchases 2,000 Shares of Challenger Ltd (ASX:CGF) Stock

Challenger Ltd (ASX:CGF) insider JoAnne Stephenson acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$10.32 ($7.32) per share, with a total value of A$20,640.00 ($14,638.30).

CGF stock opened at A$9.50 ($6.74) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.97. Challenger Ltd has a 12 month low of A$6.22 ($4.41) and a 12 month high of A$10.43 ($7.40). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is A$9.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$7.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.28, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 4.87.

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. Challenger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.47%.

Challenger Company Profile

Challenger Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The company also provides retirement services to its clients. It manages equity mutual funds. The firm invests into the public equity markets. Challenger Limited was founded in 1985 and is based in Australia, Asia and United Kingdom.

