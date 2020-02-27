Jones Energy (NYSE:JONE) vs. Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Head-To-Head Comparison

Jones Energy (NYSE:JONE) and Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.1% of Enerplus shares are held by institutional investors. 32.1% of Jones Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Jones Energy has a beta of 3.09, meaning that its share price is 209% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enerplus has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Jones Energy and Enerplus, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jones Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Enerplus 0 2 5 0 2.71

Enerplus has a consensus price target of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 278.44%.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Jones Energy and Enerplus’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jones Energy $188.57 million 0.00 -$101.49 million ($8.40) N/A Enerplus $945.62 million 1.02 -$195.72 million $0.79 5.52

Jones Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Enerplus. Jones Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enerplus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Jones Energy and Enerplus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jones Energy -22.39% -21.89% -6.30% Enerplus -20.58% 13.18% 8.31%

Summary

Enerplus beats Jones Energy on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jones Energy

Jones Energy, Inc., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the mid-continent United States. It owns leasehold interests in oil and natural gas producing properties, as well as in undeveloped acreage located in the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma and Texas. As of December 31, 2017, the company's total estimated proved reserves included 104.8 million barrels of oil equivalent. Jones Energy, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved plus probable gross reserves of approximately 12.7 million barrels (MMbbls) of light and medium crude oil; 28.4 MMbbls of heavy crude oil; 167.2 MMbbls of tight oil; 21.1 MMbbls of natural gas liquids; 41.1 billion cubic feet (Bcf) of conventional natural gas; and 1,149.5 Bcf of shale gas. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

