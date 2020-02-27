JOST Werke (ETR:JST) Given a €51.00 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

JOST Werke (ETR:JST) received a €51.00 ($59.30) price target from Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price target points to a potential upside of 68.32% from the company’s current price.

JST has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on JOST Werke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on JOST Werke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on JOST Werke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

Shares of JOST Werke stock opened at €30.30 ($35.23) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €35.00 and a 200 day moving average of €30.68. JOST Werke has a 12 month low of €23.55 ($27.38) and a 12 month high of €39.60 ($46.05). The stock has a market capitalization of $454.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.67, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

JOST Werke AG manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the truck and trailer industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubrication solutions, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, kingpins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; axle systems and its spare parts; and container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, lifting frames for swap bodies, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders.

