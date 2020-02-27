JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€15.00” Price Target for Carrefour (EPA:CA)

Carrefour (EPA:CA) has been assigned a €15.00 ($17.44) price target by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 9.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CA. UBS Group set a €22.50 ($26.16) price target on shares of Carrefour and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on Carrefour and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays set a €17.50 ($20.35) target price on Carrefour and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carrefour in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €15.00 ($17.44) price objective on Carrefour and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Carrefour presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €17.99 ($20.92).

Carrefour stock opened at €16.55 ($19.24) on Thursday. Carrefour has a one year low of €16.31 ($18.97) and a one year high of €23.68 ($27.53). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €15.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €15.51.

About Carrefour

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, China, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

