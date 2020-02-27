JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s (JPM) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Wells Fargo & Co

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on JPM. UBS Group lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Odeon Capital Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.19.

JPM opened at $126.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $98.09 and a 12-month high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The company had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $137.25 per share, for a total transaction of $2,003,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,330.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gordon Smith sold 11,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total value of $1,617,072.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 425,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,336,557.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,814 shares of company stock valued at $17,318,144 in the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 17,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 14,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 9,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 4,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

