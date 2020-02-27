Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) Shares Down 7.7%

Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN) shares were down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.57 and last traded at $4.24, approximately 1,313,502 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 1,835,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.59.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Kadmon from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Wednesday. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Kadmon in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDMN. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kadmon by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,886,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,547,000 after purchasing an additional 229,452 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Kadmon by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 171,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 49,700 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC increased its holdings in Kadmon by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 6,205,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,113,000 after buying an additional 2,205,882 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kadmon by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 14,636,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,588 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kadmon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $198,000. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kadmon Company Profile (NYSE:KDMN)

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company markets and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including tetrabenazine for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington's disease.

