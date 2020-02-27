Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) Short Interest Update

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 12,930,000 shares, an increase of 34.4% from the January 30th total of 9,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.1 days. Currently, 24.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, EVP Christopher Brett Primiano sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $226,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mansoor Raza Mirza sold 2,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $58,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,630 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,202. 11.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $43,381,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 181.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,148,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028,790 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $9,585,000. Fairmount Funds Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $7,699,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $5,645,000. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KPTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.14.

Shares of NASDAQ KPTI opened at $14.38 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.98. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $20.09. The firm has a market cap of $928.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.10). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 488.08% and a negative return on equity of 227.13%. The firm had revenue of $18.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.48 million. Analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

