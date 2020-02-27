Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Shares Acquired by Bollard Group LLC

Bollard Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the quarter. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $15,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kimberly Clark by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,953,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,325,795,000 after purchasing an additional 481,402 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the 3rd quarter worth about $603,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kimberly Clark by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 14,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its position in Kimberly Clark by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 84,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMB opened at $138.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.16. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12 month low of $114.62 and a 12 month high of $149.23.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 3,809.60% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This is a boost from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is 59.80%.

A number of research firms recently commented on KMB. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.64.

In other Kimberly Clark news, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 24,802 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total value of $3,572,728.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,015,398.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $67,836.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,266.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,941 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,815 in the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

