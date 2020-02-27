Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Billion

Brokerages expect Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) to report $1.09 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.06 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.13 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation reported sales of $1.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will report full-year sales of $4.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.61 billion to $4.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.81 billion to $5.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Knight-Swift Transportation.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KNX. Wolfe Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.62.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $33.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.89 and a 200-day moving average of $36.43. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1-year low of $27.03 and a 1-year high of $40.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.06%.

Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

