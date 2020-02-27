Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $22.00. The stock had previously closed at $12.54, but opened at $15.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions shares last traded at $16.24, with a volume of 57,887 shares changing hands.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 7,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total transaction of $142,950.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David M. Carter sold 21,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $374,513.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,522 shares of company stock worth $965,301. 15.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.93, a PEG ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.27.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $185.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

