Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Trading Down 22.3% Following Weak Earnings

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS)’s stock price was down 22.3% on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $14.74 and last traded at $15.00, approximately 5,672,106 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 419% from the average daily volume of 1,092,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.31.

The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $185.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.92 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 4.42%. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KTOS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.54, for a total value of $65,459.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David M. Carter sold 21,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $374,513.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,522 shares of company stock valued at $965,301. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $3,152,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,682 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.93, a PEG ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

Further Reading: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.