Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) Given a CHF 61 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) has been given a CHF 61 target price by investment analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

LHN has been the subject of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 62 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 63 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group set a CHF 51 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a CHF 62 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Lafargeholcim presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of CHF 58.09.

Lafargeholcim has a 52 week low of CHF 50.40 and a 52 week high of CHF 60.

