Laurence S. Dutto Buys 500 Shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Stock

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Director Laurence S. Dutto acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.50 per share, with a total value of $13,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,855. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

BSRR opened at $25.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Sierra Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.67 and a 12 month high of $30.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.34 million, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.01.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $30.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.80 million. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 26.75%. Research analysts anticipate that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 34.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $779,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 211,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,168,000 after buying an additional 22,185 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 61,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sierra Bancorp by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Sierra Bancorp by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 47,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 12,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Sierra Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

