LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Given Neutral Rating at Roth Capital

Roth Capital reissued their neutral rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.75.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $29.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $595.30 million, a P/E ratio of 33.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.03. LeMaitre Vascular has a fifty-two week low of $25.39 and a fifty-two week high of $38.64.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The business had revenue of $30.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.44 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 12.85%. LeMaitre Vascular’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This is a boost from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.64%.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 1,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $72,809.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,939,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,386,711.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 11,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total transaction of $408,273.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,985,192 shares in the company, valued at $108,422,173.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 199,214 shares of company stock worth $7,076,604. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LMAT. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 297.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 533,334 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,174,000 after acquiring an additional 399,120 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 92.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 360,859 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,333,000 after acquiring an additional 173,214 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 38.7% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 536,199 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,327,000 after acquiring an additional 149,642 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,217,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 311.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 82,717 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 62,623 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.