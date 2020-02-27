Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) Shares Down 14.2% After Earnings Miss

Shares of Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) dropped 14.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $285.95 and last traded at $292.87, approximately 728,739 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 534% from the average daily volume of 115,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $341.33.

The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.31). Lendingtree had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $255.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Lendingtree’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis.

TREE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lendingtree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Lendingtree from $370.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their target price on Lendingtree from $390.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered Lendingtree from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $341.00 target price on shares of Lendingtree in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $366.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TREE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Lendingtree by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 7,543 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Lendingtree by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Lendingtree by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 483,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,105,000 after purchasing an additional 148,551 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Lendingtree by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 9,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Lendingtree by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 483,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,105,000 after purchasing an additional 148,551 shares in the last quarter. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 349.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $316.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $320.79.

Lendingtree Company Profile (NASDAQ:TREE)

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

