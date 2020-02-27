Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,398 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Lennar in the third quarter valued at approximately $368,986,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at $41,152,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,639,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth $32,164,000. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth $29,555,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.54, for a total value of $625,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,631 shares in the company, valued at $7,294,102.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David M. Collins sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total value of $1,344,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,495,535.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 360,000 shares of company stock worth $23,840,200 in the last quarter. 8.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $64.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 14.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.84 and a fifty-two week high of $71.38.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The construction company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a boost from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Lennar’s payout ratio is presently 8.71%.

A number of research analysts have commented on LEN shares. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on Lennar from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Lennar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.81.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

