Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 111.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 378,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,158 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C were worth $47,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,700,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,608,000 after acquiring an additional 961,177 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 99.9% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 555,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,897,000 after acquiring an additional 277,781 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 731.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 268,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,780,000 after acquiring an additional 236,339 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 211.8% in the 4th quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 290,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,468,000 after acquiring an additional 197,000 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 512,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,428,000 after acquiring an additional 165,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

LBRDK opened at $133.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.83 and a 200-day moving average of $117.79. The company has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.38 and a beta of 1.19. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a 1-year low of $87.38 and a 1-year high of $140.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $134.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.50.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

