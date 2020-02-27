Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) by 52.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,270 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Liquidity Services were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LQDT. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Liquidity Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 4.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 69.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 93,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 38,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

Shares of LQDT opened at $4.28 on Thursday. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a one year low of $3.98 and a one year high of $8.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.35.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). Liquidity Services had a negative return on equity of 7.44% and a negative net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $49.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.12 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO William P. Angrick III purchased 58,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.05 per share, with a total value of $236,349.90. Corporate insiders own 21.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LQDT shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Liquidity Services in a report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.63.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment offering approximately 500 product categories. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and capital assets; govdeals.com that enables local and state government entities, including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers a suite of services that includes asset sales and marketing, and seller self-service; and auctiondeals.com, a self-service solution, which enable sellers list their own assets, and enable commercial businesses to sell surplus and salvage assets.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.