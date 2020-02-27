LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 1,334.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,072,417 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 997,651 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 2.15% of LogMeIn worth $91,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in LogMeIn by 9.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,033 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,402,000 after buying an additional 5,322 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co grew its position in LogMeIn by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 18,945 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in LogMeIn by 1,458.3% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in LogMeIn by 7.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 152,823 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,844,000 after buying an additional 10,515 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in LogMeIn during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Get LogMeIn alerts:

In related news, CFO Edward K. Herdiech sold 4,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $344,956.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,536 shares in the company, valued at $1,413,331.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LOGM. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of LogMeIn in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities lowered shares of LogMeIn from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of LogMeIn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LogMeIn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of LogMeIn from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $86.00 to $86.05 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.31.

LOGM stock opened at $85.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -293.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.13. LogMeIn Inc has a 12 month low of $62.02 and a 12 month high of $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The software maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.03. LogMeIn had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $322.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LogMeIn Inc will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

LogMeIn Profile

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM).

Receive News & Ratings for LogMeIn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LogMeIn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.