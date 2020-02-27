Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Price Target Raised to C$8.50

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$11.50 to C$13.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of LUG opened at C$11.69 on Monday. Lundin Gold has a 1-year low of C$5.02 and a 1-year high of C$13.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$10.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.40, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.12.

In related news, Director Ronald F. Hochstein sold 216,000 shares of Lundin Gold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.42, for a total transaction of C$1,818,871.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 285,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,404,951.92.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 30 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 64,406 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primarily focuses on advancing the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises 6 concessions covering an area of approximately 5,039 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

