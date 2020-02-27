Lundin Mining’s (LUNMF) Hold Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their hold rating on shares of Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) in a research note published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Monday. Barclays cut Lundin Mining to a hold rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Lundin Mining from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Lundin Mining from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Lundin Mining has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Lundin Mining stock opened at $5.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.38. Lundin Mining has a one year low of $4.35 and a one year high of $6.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.61 and a 200 day moving average of $5.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from Lundin Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland; and the Chapada copper-gold mine located in Brazil.

