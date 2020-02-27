Macy’s (NYSE:M) Sets New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after ValuEngine downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The company traded as low as $14.08 and last traded at $14.10, with a volume of 9498471 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.60.

M has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Macy’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.35.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of M. Circle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth $311,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth $1,925,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Macy’s by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,286,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,086,000 after purchasing an additional 184,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Macy’s by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 573,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.06.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. Macy’s had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Macy’s Inc will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Macy’s (NYSE:M)

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

