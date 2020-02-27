Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,659 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.56% of Madison Square Garden worth $39,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSG. Hudock Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Madison Square Garden by 122.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden by 8.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Andrew Lustgarten sold 5,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.92, for a total value of $1,620,319.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Philip Gerard D’ambrosio sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.43, for a total value of $31,443.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,804 shares of company stock valued at $3,892,745 in the last quarter. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

MSG stock opened at $274.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -266.85 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $300.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Madison Square Garden Co has a 12 month low of $247.57 and a 12 month high of $316.39.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.52. Madison Square Garden had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%. The company had revenue of $628.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.42 EPS. Madison Square Garden’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Co will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Imperial Capital boosted their target price on Madison Square Garden from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine cut Madison Square Garden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Oppenheimer began coverage on Madison Square Garden in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Madison Square Garden in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.67.

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

