Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on MX. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Magnachip Semiconductor from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of Magnachip Semiconductor stock opened at $12.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $437.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.03 and its 200-day moving average is $12.00. Magnachip Semiconductor has a one year low of $7.27 and a one year high of $16.06.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $199.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.00 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 47.90% and a negative net margin of 2.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru sold 39,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $564,290.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 216,683 shares of company stock worth $3,145,060. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MX. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $219,000. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $217,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 32.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $11,218,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 11.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

