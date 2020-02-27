Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Main Street Capital in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Shares of MAIN opened at $40.12 on Tuesday. Main Street Capital has a 52 week low of $36.46 and a 52 week high of $45.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.93 and a 200-day moving average of $43.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Main Street Capital by 65.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its holdings in Main Street Capital by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Main Street Capital by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

