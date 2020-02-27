Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $3.99, but opened at $4.75. Mallinckrodt shares last traded at $4.47, with a volume of 245,759 shares traded.

The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.35. Mallinckrodt had a positive return on equity of 24.36% and a negative net margin of 111.44%. The firm had revenue of $804.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MNK shares. ValuEngine downgraded Mallinckrodt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Mallinckrodt to $3.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Mallinckrodt by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Mallinckrodt during the third quarter worth $33,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mallinckrodt during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mallinckrodt during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, SkyOak Wealt LLC purchased a new stake in Mallinckrodt during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $350.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 2.65.

Mallinckrodt Company Profile (NYSE:MNK)

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza.

