MannKind Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share (NASDAQ:MNKD)

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) – Svb Leerink issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MannKind in a report issued on Monday, February 24th. Svb Leerink analyst T. Smith expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the year. Svb Leerink has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Get MannKind alerts:

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $15.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MNKD. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of MannKind in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on MannKind in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded MannKind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.83.

Shares of MannKind stock opened at $1.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.52 and a 200-day moving average of $1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $313.74 million, a PE ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 2.46. MannKind has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $2.34.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in MannKind by 5,998.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 19,074 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in MannKind by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7,365 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in MannKind in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in MannKind by 126.0% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 34,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 18,977 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in MannKind in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.84% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients. It offers Afrezza, a dry powder formulation of human insulin that controls high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes in the United States.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.