Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Bought by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $6,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 2,444.4% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Marriott International by 87.5% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 90.4% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. 51.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James lowered shares of Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.33.

In other Marriott International news, EVP Stephanie Linnartz sold 16,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $2,507,506.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,431 shares in the company, valued at $9,729,081. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 47,824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total transaction of $6,803,442.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 734,598 shares in the company, valued at $104,503,911.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,562 shares of company stock worth $16,543,861 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

MAR stock opened at $120.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $144.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. Marriott International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $116.85 and a fifty-two week high of $153.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

