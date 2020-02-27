Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX) Stake Lowered by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,932 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 12,674 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Matson were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Matson in the third quarter worth $1,932,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Matson by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,454,647 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $250,763,000 after acquiring an additional 44,010 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Matson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $875,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Matson by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 87,008 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 23,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Matson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $846,000. 82.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mark H. Fukunaga bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.88 per share, for a total transaction of $110,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,255.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Matson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Sidoti boosted their price objective on Matson from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

Shares of Matson stock opened at $32.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Matson Inc has a 1-year low of $32.02 and a 1-year high of $42.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.58.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $540.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.26 million. Matson had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 3.75%. On average, research analysts expect that Matson Inc will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. Matson’s payout ratio is currently 46.07%.

About Matson

Matson, Inc provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia. It primarily transports dry containers of mixed commodities, refrigerated commodities, packaged foods and beverages, building materials, automobiles, and household goods; livestock; seafood; general sustenance cargo; and garments, footwear, and other retail merchandise.

