McKay Securities (LON:MCKS) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $272.84

Shares of McKay Securities plc (LON:MCKS) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $272.84 and traded as high as $278.00. McKay Securities shares last traded at $270.00, with a volume of 20,200 shares traded.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of McKay Securities in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

The company has a market cap of $254.51 million and a PE ratio of 21.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.26, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 6.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 272.74 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 246.86.

McKay Securities Company Profile (LON:MCKS)

McKay Securities PLC is a commercial property investment company with Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) status, listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. It specialises in the development and refurbishment of good quality office and industrial buildings within established and proven markets of central London and South East England.

