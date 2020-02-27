Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,304,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,268 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.65% of Mdu Resources Group worth $38,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 36,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Mdu Resources Group by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mdu Resources Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 86,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 20,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 5.3% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Mdu Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

Shares of NYSE MDU opened at $30.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Mdu Resources Group Inc has a 12-month low of $24.37 and a 12-month high of $32.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.35 and a 200 day moving average of $28.78.

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Mdu Resources Group had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mdu Resources Group Inc will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Mdu Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.11%.

About Mdu Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

