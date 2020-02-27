Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s 4th Largest Position

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,200 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,724 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 2.9% of Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arvest Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,556 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,340 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Colorado Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,163 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Ocean Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 9,074 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $170.17 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.38. The firm has a market cap of $1,294.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.15. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $106.87 and a twelve month high of $190.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,074.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Nomura raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.06.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

