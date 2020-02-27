Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by DE Burlo Group Inc.

DE Burlo Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 155,037 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 4.9% of DE Burlo Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $24,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 315,672,520 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $49,781,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,778 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Microsoft by 2.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 32,812,008 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,561,852,000 after acquiring an additional 746,243 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,527,441 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,656,477,000 after acquiring an additional 279,674 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 1.1% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,906,968 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,323,786,000 after purchasing an additional 267,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,358,671 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,969,496,000 after purchasing an additional 536,428 shares in the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $170.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1,294.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $172.93 and its 200-day moving average is $151.38. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $106.87 and a 1-year high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSFT. BidaskClub downgraded Microsoft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, December 16th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.06.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.