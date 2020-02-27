Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Reduced by CapWealth Advisors LLC

CapWealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 217,239 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,806 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 4.4% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $34,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 371,995 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $51,718,000 after purchasing an additional 61,175 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Microsoft by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 22,212 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,828 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 56,325 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,831,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 21.2% during the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Sunday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.06.

MSFT stock opened at $170.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1,294.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.38. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $106.87 and a 1-year high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

