MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of MicroStrategy from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

Shares of MicroStrategy stock opened at $140.12 on Monday. MicroStrategy has a 1 year low of $120.50 and a 1 year high of $165.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 42.08 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.82.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.31. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $133.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. MicroStrategy’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MicroStrategy will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSTR. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 723 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 60.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,137 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 89.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics and mobility software platforms worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy Consulting that provides customers with assessment, advisory, architecture, and deployment services to guide their customers in defining, developing, and delivering business analytics solutions for their enterprises across various industries; and MicroStrategy Education, which consists of classroom-based courses, instructor-led courses, recorded courses, self-paced e-learning modules, customer on-site training, and enterprise E-Courseware options for large organizations in various languages.

