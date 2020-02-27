Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NERV. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Minerva Neurosciences from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Minerva Neurosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.15.

NASDAQ NERV opened at $7.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.80. Minerva Neurosciences has a 12 month low of $4.01 and a 12 month high of $9.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.91 million, a P/E ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.51.

In other news, CFO Geoff Race sold 5,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $41,364.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 210,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,497,177. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 12,519 shares of company stock worth $88,885 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NERV. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 1,082.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 654,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,072,000 after purchasing an additional 599,198 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 869.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 374,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 335,651 shares in the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $1,778,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the third quarter worth about $1,263,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 571.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 102,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 87,433 shares in the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia.

